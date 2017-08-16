The much-anticipated WBO welterweight title rematch between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao is almost official.

Horn-Pacquiao rematch 'pretty much there'

Boxing promoter Bob Arum says the parties "are pretty much there" on the deal, reports Yahoo Sports senior writer Chris Mannix.

But while the location of the fight remains up in the air, the 38-year-old Pacquiao has appeared to have won one battle after a controversial end to the Battle of Brisbane in July.

Horn, 29, defeated Pacquiao in a unanimous decision, with much criticism - especially from the USA - directed at both the result and the margin.

A WBO rescore review determined Horn was the rightful victor, though the anonymous judges ruled the fight tighter than the original scorecard.

Now Arum has organised for the WBO's choice of judges to be forwarded to both camps and "be fully vetted by both sides".

The veteran promoter, reports Mannix, is keen to see neutral judges in place for the rematch.

With the fight likely to take place in November, a return to Brisbane's open-air Suncorp Stadium has been considered unlikely due to unpredictable weather.

Though it could remain in the Queensland capital, the 14,000-seat Boondall Entertainment Centre is expected to be too small for an event of this nature.

Melbourne's Etihad Stadium, with 55,000 seats and a roof, is the frontrunner for the rematch.