Fighter wins UFC contract with brutal flying knee KO

Michael Rodriguez is the newest member of the UFC roster after scoring a sickening knockout with a massive flying knee.
Rodriguez was fighting in the main event of the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series on Wednesday when he left a lasting impression.
The 28-year-old light heavyweight stunned opponent Jamelle Jones with a huge flying knee to the face.
SHOCK SWITCH: Ronda Rousey 'training for move to WWE'
A few follow-up punches later saw Jones knocked out, meaning Rodriguez won himself a shiny new UFC contract.
"I knew this was going to happen, I just had a gut feeling," he said after the fight.
Rodriguez is the third fighter we've seen win himself a contract at the Contender Series, alongside Julian Marquez and Sean O'Malley.