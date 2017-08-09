Michael Rodriguez is the newest member of the UFC roster after scoring a sickening knockout with a massive flying knee.

Fighter wins UFC contract with brutal flying knee KO

Rodriguez was fighting in the main event of the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series on Wednesday when he left a lasting impression.

The 28-year-old light heavyweight stunned opponent Jamelle Jones with a huge flying knee to the face.

A few follow-up punches later saw Jones knocked out, meaning Rodriguez won himself a shiny new UFC contract.

"I knew this was going to happen, I just had a gut feeling," he said after the fight.

Rodriguez is the third fighter we've seen win himself a contract at the Contender Series, alongside Julian Marquez and Sean O'Malley.