Mayweather car runs down boxer's own security guard

Video has emerged of Floyd Mayweather's car knocking down one of his own security guards after a mob of Conor McGregor fans surrounded the vehicle in London.

Mayweather and McGregor's press tour to promote their upcoming boxing match was ridiculous, problematic and seemingly painful for the unsuspecting member of the American's security detail.

The incident happened after the tour's final stop in London, where a massive group of McGregor fans surrounded Mayweather's Rolls Royce.

The crowd was yelling and putting their hands all over the car as Mayweather's security detail tried to clear the unruly mob out of the way.

One of the security members had his back to the car while he was pushing the crowd back, when the car accelerated forward and sent him sprawling onto the road.

It was a chaotic end to an eventful four days as both fighters traded barbs on each stop in their promotional tour.

The London crowd was even more pro-McGregor than previous stops had been, emphatically chanting out "Ohhhhhhhh Conor McGregor" to the tune of "Seven Nation Army" and interrupting Mayweather any time he took the mic with cries of "Pay your taxes!"

Mayweather and McGregor will fight in Las Vegas on August 27th (in Australia).

Until then, Floyd may want to think about driving in something a bit more subtle, or beefing up his security with a larger entourage.