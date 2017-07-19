Floyd Mayweather has responded to reports that Conor McGregor was knocked out during a recent sparring session.

Mayweather responds to McGregor being 'KO'd in sparring'

Former WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas got the boxing world in a frenzy on Monday when he claimed McGregor had recently had his lights turned out while sparring.

"He got knocked out in sparring already," Vargas told Villainfy Mredia.

"I heard that they tried Bradley Wheeler but he knocked him out.

"The boxing world is small, it’s a small circle."

Mayweather has since spoken out about the rumour, and he doesn't seem particularly convinced.

"Me and Jesse Vargas are in communication," he told Fight Hype.

"Everything is rumours until I see it, I have to see it with my own eyes."

McGregor’s team have also strongly denied the rumour, claiming McGregor has never even sparred with Wheeler.

Mayweather will put his perfect 49-0 boxing record on the line against McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26.

UFC star McGregor is stepping away from the octagon and into the ring with the 40-year-old American, who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Before they touch gloves at T-Mobile Arena, Mayweather and McGregor have been busy promoting the highly-anticipated bout in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London – both fighters exchanging taunts and expletives throughout their public appearances.