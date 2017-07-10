7News can reveal Jeff Horn's rematch with Manny Pacquiao is set to take place in Brisbane, but not at Suncorp Stadium.

Horn-Pacquiao rematch set for change of location

The much-anticipated rematch is set to take place at the Boondall Entertainment Centre, which normally hosts netball and music concerts.

NOT HAPPY: Aussie boxing great fumes over Horn commentary

Boondall only holds 15,000 fans, much lower than the 50,000 that turned out for the first ‘Battle of Brisbane’, but with the rematch expected to take place in late November, the weather is seen as too unpredictable for the outdoor Suncorp Stadium.

"We could have a really bad storm, we could have a cyclone so there’s a lot of risks," Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton told 7News.

"The safe option is to go to Boondall."

Ticket prices are expected to skyrocket due to the limited supply.

Horn's upset victory over Pacquiao may be re-scored but the Australian's welterweight world title is safe.

The World Boxing Organisation has agreed to a Filipino government department's request to review Sunday's fight after the legendary Pacquiao described the unanimous decision against him as unfair.

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board's (GAB) based their request on protecting boxing's integrity, citing possible miscalls by the referee and judges.

But the WBO reiterated the only hope of revoking the judges' decision rests on proving fraud in officiating the 'Battle of Brisbane'.

with AAP