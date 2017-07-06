Rousey dishes out epic payback for home invaders

A word to the wise: If you’re going to rob someone’s house, you’re better off choosing one that doesn’t belong to one of the greatest MMA champions to ever step into the Octagon.

Rousey dishes out epic pay back for home invaders

Making a recent appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Ronda Rousey revealed the home she shares with her fiance and fellow UFC fighter, Travis Browne, had been robbed.

The couple was preparing to fly out to New Zealand earlier in the year when they returned to their house and discovered it had been ransacked.

“(The crooks) stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewellery, every headphone in the house, credit cards,” Rousey shared in the video above.

Rousey, as you no doubt would have guessed, was less than thrilled with the turn of events, but it was Browne who simply refused to let the police handle the investigation.

As Rousey explained, their house in Venice, California, is right across the street from a famous skate park. After taking a look at the security cameras, Browne knew what had to be done.

“We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards,” Rousey said.

“So my man’s 6-7 like 260 (pounds). He like beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough not to (hit them), we’ll get sued pretty hard, but he found the police right then and they caught them.”

Discovering that your home had just been robbed is a tough pill to swallow, but as Rousey explains, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“He (Browne) was going to sneak away and go ask my mum for permission (to get engaged), and then right when we got to the house we realised we were robbed,” Rousey said. “Someone had been squatting in my house for like three days, sleeping in my bed.

“They knew it was my house. There’s no way you can’t not know it’s my house. What little punks.”

with Chase Kell - Cagewriter