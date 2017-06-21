McGregor taunts Mayweather with epic gym mural

When Conor McGregor goes to work each day at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, he'll have positive visualisation that will help him prepare for his hotly anticipated boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Coach John Kavanagh commissioned a large mural of McGregor landing a straight left hand to Mayweather's chin that is on the wall just behind the ring where McGregor will train.

The background of the mural is painted in green, white and orange, the colors of the Irish flag.

The company that painted the mural provided a statement to Yahoo Sports:

"We, SUBSET, are a Multidisciplinary Artist Collective with interests ranging from Art, Marketing​,​ Music and Film to ​Finance, Hospitality and Clothing.

"We have a great relationship with John Kavanagh and he graciously provided us with the opportunity of producing the artwork which is now the backdrop for Conor's preparations.

"The artwork is a gift from John which will aid Conor with the visualisation of his success."

The fact that McGregor has that on his wall not only suggests the kind of arrogance that's going to sell this fight hard, but also indicates the fight has been on McGregor's mind for awhile; you don't just crank out a mural like that in a few hours.

McGregor's got reason to be feisty, at least for the moment; sports books in Vegas have reported a flurry of bets on the Irishman in the wake of initial odds that listed him as a severe underdog.

Mayweather remains the overwhelming favorite, but some windows have, according to ESPN, cut his odds in half, from -1100 to -600 (meaning you'd need to bet $600 to make $100). That's as a result of small-stakes, recreational betting.

Of course, conventional wisdom runs a bit counter to these early betting patterns.

Observers right up to McGregor's own sparring partner believe this will be Mayweather in a rout.

We'll find out soon enough, but not before the hype avalanche smothers us all.

