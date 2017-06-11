Mark Hunt has defeated Derrick Lewis in front of his home crowd at UFC Auckland with a TKO victory in the fourth round.

Hunt takes out Lewis with dominant display

The American Lewis appeared on top in the first round but tired quickly, allowing the 43-year-old Hunt to capitalise with a flurry of punches.

It was the New Zealander's first win since March 2016 after his last-start loss to Alistair Overeem in March.

Hunt's record is now 13-11-1, while Lewis has dropped to 18-5.

"I know Lewis is from the hood but this is my hood," Hunt said after the fight.

"If it ended here for me tonight, so be it. I've had a lot of fun, I've travelled the world. But it looks like it's still continuing."

Lewis said it is "most likely" his last fight as he prepares to get married next week.

He conceded after the loss that he was troubled by a long-term lower back issue in the later rounds.