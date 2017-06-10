He's had the uppercut from hell, now he has the arcade game punch from hell!

Joshua's arcade-game punch from hell

Appearing on BBC's The Graham Norton Show, Anthony Joshua reminded everyone of his incredible punching power two months after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko in London.

After providing some pointers to other guests on the show for their attempts at the punching machine, Joshua steps up to the mark and annihilates the bag.

Almost effortlessly the impressive Brit notched up a score of 848, easily beating his competitors who were clearly putting their whole bodies into the shot.

Joshua also revealed to Graham Norton the feeling he experienced when Klitschko knocked him down in their recent fight.

"This is the one thing I didn't train for. Out of all the stuff I've been training for, this the one thing that you don't prepare for," Joshua said.

"So you go into that fight or flight mode, where it's like 'I could either stay on my back and say to myself I've given it my all and I'm happy with coming this far. Or you go and fight the extra round'.

"It's not something that you prepare for, so when you find yourself in that situation, I think then it becomes about character. So, who are you? What do you represent? And I'm a fighting man so I got up and carried on scrapping with him."

Joshua's famous TKO victory over Klitschko could be largely put down to an uppercut that will go down in history.

With the fight in the balance in the 11th round, Joshua landed the brutal blow which rocked his 41-year-old opponent and completely changed the context of the fight.

The Brit immediately smelt blood, and ramped up his intensity to capitalise on his dazed opponent.

Moments later, the fight was over with referee David Fields forced to step in and stop the fight.

The blow was immediately pin-pointed as one of the greatest punches in history.

This was the uppercut by Anthony Joshua that basically was the beginning of the end for Wlad Klitschko in the 11th. pic.twitter.com/5sDEVEJXJl — Josh Katzowitz (@joshkatzowitz) April 29, 2017

Wow what a fight FairPlay AJ proved himself tonight uppercut from hell 😱 — Jason Cummings (@Jasoncummings35) April 29, 2017

That uppercut from Anthony Joshua came from the pit of hell! How th was Klitschko not decapitated?! 🥊🇳🇬🇬🇧#JoshuaKlitschko — RIP GRANDPA 🇳🇬 (@degostee) April 29, 2017

It's hard to tell what's more impressive, the punch itself or the fact that Klitschko managed to stay on his feet.

The victory in the world heavyweight title fight for 27-year-old Joshua saw him add the World Boxing Association (WBA) title to his International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt.