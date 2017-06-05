Erick Silva and his hometown crowd in Brazil were left baffled by a controversial loss to Yancy Medeiros at UFC 212.

Local fans fume over controversial UFC decision

Silva had the Rio de Janeiro faithful on the edge of their seats in a thrilling see-sawing match-up against the Hawaiian fighter.

But just as it looked like the Brazilian was gaining the upper hand in the second round, Medeiros lured him in to what proved to be the telling encounter.

With Silva on the attack, Medeiros countered with an overhand right, followed by a left hook that hit the Brazilian flush and sent him crashing to the canvas.

The Hawaiian pounched, landing several more telling blows, but the referee quickly called an end to the fight as Silva tried to recover.

A stunned silence fell on the crowd as the Brazilian man protested the referee's hasty decision.

Even Medeiros agreed that the fight was ended a little prematurely.

"I believe the ref could have let him go a little bit more but it’s not my call," Medeiros said.