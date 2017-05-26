Bloodied fighter cops violent tirade from mum

A Russian mother took the term 'tough love' to a whole new level after watching her son get badly beaten during an MMA fight.

Bloodied fighter cops tirade from mum

Viktor Kichigin was on the wrong end of a brutal bout against Ruslan Yamanbaev but it was nothing compared to the lashing he copped from his mum.

Mother Kichigin (Anna Azovskaya) could be seen screaming at her son while he was being overwhelmed by his opponent inside the Octagon.

Viktor was eventually left stricken and bloodied on the canvas but unfortunately for the young man there was still plenty of punishment to come.

Mum, who also happens to be Viktor's trainer, proceeded to slap her son in the face and shake him, clearly infuriated by his performance.

Viktor is the youngest of three Kichigin brothers who all compete in the sport and are all trained by the same ferocious matriarch.