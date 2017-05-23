Cyborg snaps, punches UFC rival after vile online abuse

UFC fighter Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino has been cited for misdemeanor battery after an altercation with fellow UFC fighter Angela Magana.

Justino, upset with several social media posts made by Magana about her, confronted the straw-weight Magana during the UFC’s Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas on Sunday and allegedly punched her in the face.

Magana has targeted the UFC superstar with a number of vicious tweets such as this one:

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

Justino has now been charged with misdemeanour battery by Las Vegas police.

"Rude tweets don't give you a license to battery people," Magana wrote on social media, saying she was the victim of "roid rage."

The 33-year-old claims she decided to press charges against the bigger Justino after speaking with police on the scene.

Lets be clear I did not call cops UFC did. But I decided to press charges after speaking with them. I have my teeth pic.twitter.com/BKrAMpz8Sy — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

Cyborg could be facing up to six months of jail time and/or a $1000 fine with community service due to the misdemeanour battery charge.

According to a report from TMZ, Magana was treated at a local hospital and diagnosed with an "acute head injury, cervical strain and laceration of the lip."

"Cyborg," who at 17-1 is currently regarded as the most dominant woman in MMA, is fighting in the 145-pound division.

Cyborg told her side of the story in an emotional Facebook post, which pin-pointed the influence of leaders within the UFC in allowing online abuse to occur.

The 31-year-old referred to an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, in which UFC president Dana White, Joe Rogan and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked about her.

Hinchcliffe was asked what he'd talk about if he had to roast the MMA star.

"I wouldn’t even know where to begin. Where would I start?" Hinchcliffe said.

"Her d''''''," Rogan said.

"That she’s the only person who cuts weight by chopping off her d''''''," Hinchcliffe responded.

All the while, White laughed in the background, making it clear that the discrimination was acceptable.

And from there the abuse only got worse according to Cyborg.

"When disparaging comments are made at the top, it sets an example that it is acceptable within the company," Cyborg wrote on Facebook.

"Allowing lower ranking individuals to continuing following examples of leaders, establishing the culture and practices of the company.

"It is no secret I have been a victim of online bullying.

"At times in my career it has felt like their has been a team of writers using the internet to shape the public’s vision of my company’s brand, often attempting to make me look like the face of anabolic abuse in the sport of MMA.

"While it has been years since someone has said I looked like ‘Wanderlie Silva in a dress’, it doesn’t feel that long ago that I was listening to someone give me advice on how cutting off my d'''''' would help me to make 135 pounds easier.

"When people see these actions of people high profile in the company being promoted through social media without consequence or even a public apology, they see it as an acceptable behaviour within the company, and often view it as an encouraged opportunity at self promotion.

"It should never be acceptable for a company to allow their employees to develop a culture where sexual harassment, racial prejudices, or female discrimination are acceptable in the work place."