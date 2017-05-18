'This could be the biggest fight in UFC history'

Stipe Miocic has matured into a truly great fighter, as he proved on Sunday by laying waste to Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211.

Miocic successfully retained his heavyweight title with a first-round stoppage that took just two minutes, 22 seconds and one crunching right hand.

Miocic has developed into a world class fighter, whose combination of power, athleticism and technical skill is unmatched in the division.

He'll break the record for consecutive successful heavyweight title defenses if he wins his next outing, and though there are a number of elite contenders, Miocic figures to be a healthy favourite at this point over any of them.

He just may be involved in the biggest fight in UFC history, too, if management gives Francis Ngannou time to develop.

Ngannou is already ranked fifth, and a fight with Miocic in a few months would be sensational.

There wasn't a lot of hype around Miocic when he first started, and he was able to grow and learn the game at his own pace.

In stark contrast, Ngannou is being hailed as the Mike Tyson of MMA at this stage.

He is 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the UFC, and already ranked in the top five among heavyweights.

If UFC president Dana White announced this week that Ngannou would challenge Miocic for the heavyweight title next, the news would create a lot of buzz and people would be excited for the match.

But Ngannou remains a relative MMA novice. He didn't even begin to train in MMA until 2013.

His natural punching power makes him a threat to win every fight he takes. But he's more than just a puncher and already has submission wins by Kimura, arm triangle and armbar.

He can be a truly special fighter and a star of the highest order.

A Miocic-Ngannou fight for the heavyweight title in late 2018 or early 2019 could become the biggest match in UFC history. Imagine if over the next 18 months, Miocic continues as champion and increases his streak of successful title defenses to six or seven.

At the same time, let's say Ngannou racks up four or five more wins, by knockout and by submission, and has beaten all of the elite contenders.

If that happens, a Miocic-Ngannou fight for the belt has the possibility to attract a throng to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, perhaps the biggest crowd in UFC history. It would be an event covered by media that often ignores the UFC, and would cross over into the general sports realm.

If Ngannou continues to progress and both fighters keep winning, Miocic-Ngannou is going to be a fight MMA fans will talk about and remember fondly for a long time.

More from Kevin Iole