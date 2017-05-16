Conor has agreed Mayweather fight terms: White

One of the most highly anticipated fights in history is a step closer to reality, following confirmation Conor McGregor has agreed on the terms to face Floyd Mayweather.

UFC president Dana White revealed that the star fighter had accepted his conditions for a boxing rules super-fight with the undefeated American champion.

"Conor and I have agreed on a deal," White told ESPN.

There is a catch though.

White admitted that "a bunch of lawyers" still needed to look over McGregor's agreement before he can present the terms to Mayweather's advisor Al Haymon and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe this week.

This latest development comes after White placed a Sunday deadline on McGregor to decide whether or not to accept the UFC boss's terms.

"It's either going to happen this year or it's never going to happen at all," White added.

While the news will certainly come as music to the ears of fight fans, White has warned there is still a long way before anything is set in stone.

"We're just getting this deal done with Conor," White said.

"What do you think the Mayweather side is going to be like? And how much time do you think I'm going to spend on this?

"We're going to give it a shot."

The fight was originally proposed for September 16 this year, but White admitted that date would have to change after boxers Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin locked it in for their three-title middleweight showdown.

Although details of the discussion with McGregor are yet to be made public, the Irishman is expected to earn close to the $US75 million payday White mentioned last month.

That scenario would see five-weight world champion Mayweather offered a larger fight purse of around $US100 million.