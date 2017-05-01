The stunning 11th round blow that signalled the end for Wladimir Klitschko.

Incredible vision of Anthony Joshua's 'uppercut from hell'

Anthony Joshua's famous TKO victory over Wladimir Klitschko can be largely put down to an uppercut that will go down in history.

With the fight in the balance in the 11th round, Joshua landed the brutal blow which rocked his 41-year-old opponent and completely changed the context of the fight.

The Brit immediately smelt blood, and ramped up his intensity to capitalise on his dazed opponent.

Moments later, the fight was over with referee David Fields forced to step in and stop the fight.

The blow was immediately pin-pointed as one of the greatest punches in history.

This was the uppercut by Anthony Joshua that basically was the beginning of the end for Wlad Klitschko in the 11th. pic.twitter.com/5sDEVEJXJl — Josh Katzowitz (@joshkatzowitz) April 29, 2017

Wow what a fight FairPlay AJ proved himself tonight uppercut from hell 😱 — Jason Cummings (@Jasoncummings35) April 29, 2017

That uppercut from Anthony Joshua came from the pit of hell! How th was Klitschko not decapitated?! 🥊🇳🇬🇬🇧#JoshuaKlitschko — RIP GRANDPA 🇳🇬 (@degostee) April 29, 2017

It's hard to tell what's more impressive, the punch itself or the fact that Klitschko managed to stay on his feet.

The victory in the world heavyweight title fight for 27-year-old Joshua saw him add the World Boxing Association (WBA) title to his International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt.

The incredible battle in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium has already been hailed as an epic.

Also impressive was the way the two fighters reacted to the result.

I respect anyone that steps into the ring #AJBoxing pic.twitter.com/9HFKGpDs4i — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 30, 2017

"As boxing states, you leave your ego at the door and you respect your opponent. So a massive shout out to Wladimir Klitschko," Joshua said.

"A massive shout out to Wladimir Klitschko for taking part, I'm not going to say too much, in terms of the boxing hall of fame, he's a role model in and out of the ring.

"Boxing is about character, as I said from the get go it will be a boxing classic, find what you believe in and give it a go."

Meanwhile, it was Klitschko's first stoppage defeat since Lamon Brewster beat him in 2004 and leaves his record at 64 wins and five defeats.

"The best man won tonight and it's a massive event for boxing," Klitschko told Sky Sports.

Really enjoyed the fight, I hope you did too. Thank you for your amazing support. I can truly feel it. Respect&congrats to @anthonyfjoshua — Klitschko (@Klitschko) April 30, 2017

"Two gentleman fought each other. Anthony was better today. It's really sad I didn't make it tonight."

Klitschko was trying to reclaim two of the three belts he lost to Joshua's fellow Briton Tyson Fury by an upset on points in November 2015.

The Ukrainian had not fought since then and entered the ring as the underdog in front of Britain's largest boxing attendance since 1939.