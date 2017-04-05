The mega fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is on, according to the Irishman's coach John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh reveals McGregor's intense training for mega fight

As negotiations ramp up between the champions of their respective sports, Kavanagh revealed he and his client have already begun intense training for the boxing bout.

"In my mind, it’s on. That’s the mentality we’re in," Kavanagh said on Fox Sports.

"There’s a lot of fingers in the pie with this one, there’s different promotions, different organisations, there’s different commissions that are involved.

"But as far as I’m concerned, I’m really convinced it’s going to happen this year and that’s the mindset that I have.

"Let the people in the suits worry about the paperwork, we’re training for it."

Kavanagh also explained how preparation will be far more straightforward this time around, with the pair only having to focus on one aspect of their usual MMA reportoire.

"Boxing is one of the 10 skills you need for Mixed Martial Arts.

"But now we’re only doing boxing, so we can drop wrestling and jujitsu and Thai boxing. We can just focus on the boxing.

"So of course we’re getting ready to fight one of the best defensive boxers of all time, but the training will become simplified because we only have to do boxing.

"It’s a new challenge, I’m excited about it."

A former kickboxing champion, Kavanagh recently broke the internet with a tweet confirming the mega fight - on the first of April.

Finally the news is confirmed. Conor v Mayweather. Let's do this! 👊👊👊 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 1, 2017

Yep, April Fool's Day at its best. Kavanagh tweeted not long after to confirm his prank:

Slightly unusual rule set. Me and conor v him and his dad. Hell in a Cell, no holds barred. My prediction? PAIN. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 1, 2017

Mayweather has asked for a guaranteed $100 million to make the fight happen, with $15 million going to McGregor, while UFC boss Dana White has talked of $25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

The pair will also have to agree to a format which Mayweather insisted would be straight boxing when interviewed by British media over the weekend.

Kavanagh is currently in Australia to tell his amazing story of a long road to success in the UFC.

He will be appearing at The Star in Sydney on Friday 7th of April, and The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday 18th of April.