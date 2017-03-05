Hunt broke his leg before being brutally KO'd

UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has revealed he broke his tibia, before being brutally knocked out by two huge knees to the head from Alistair Overeem at UFC 209.

In an extremely rare moment, Hunt went down like a sack of potatoes after the perfectly executed knees to the head in the third round - following a fairly even opening two rounds.

The 42-year-old Sydney resident is normally a defensive stalwart, proving the incredible power of 36-year-old Overeem's knees.

The pair had previously met in 2008 when Overeem also got the better of Hunt, by submission.

“We might be old, but we’re not done yet,” Dutch kickboxer Overeem said after his victory, which took him to 5-1 from his last six fights.

Hunt, who has Samoan heritage, now has a UFC record of 12-11.

In an Instagram post after the fight, Hunt said he broke his leg during the bout. In addition to that, he had an alarmingly bloody gash on his right shin from the first round onward.

"Thank u for all the support u probably already know I got knocked out. The old warhorse is still alive. Jus a broken tibia I be back," the post read.

Hunt made a disclosed purse of $750,000 ($A987,000) to return to the UFC cage even though he filed a lawsuit against the promotion in January, accusing it of fraud, racketeering and other crimes.

Hunt acknowledges he is pursuing legal action after failed doping tests by three of his recent opponents - including Brock Lesnar, who failed tests before and after his bruising victory over Hunt at UFC 200 last July.

He claimed he was "forced" to continue fighting for the UFC by his contract, although he apparently meant the UFC was still the best place for him to earn a living.

With AAP