Derrick Lewis isn’t one to mince words and hold anything back.

'I'll give him $1000': Lewis thanks ref for late stoppage

That rang true again on Sunday night after notching a second-round knockout of Travis Browne in the main event of UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

During his post-fight interview with Brian Stann, Lewis brought up Browne’s past domestic abuse allegations and took a step further when he brought up his opponent’s current girlfriend, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey.

“I just knew I had a bigger heart than him,” Lewis said. “He call himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women. So, forget that guy. I got much more heart than he has. Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine [expletive] at?”

The incident Lewis referenced was from July 2015 when Browne’s then-wife Jenna Webb accused Browne of abuse by putting a photo on her Instagram account featuring multiple bruises on her body.

The No. 9 ranked UFC heavyweight was indefinitely suspended by the UFC pending an investigation. Browne denied the allegations and charges were never filed. Browne was reinstated after an investigation showed no wrongdoing.

Lewis brought up the allegations again in his post-fight press conference.

"Nah, I appreciate it. S***, where he at? I'll give him $1000," he said.

"I appreciate him for letting the fight go on a little longer than what it would because I just wanted to get all my anger out on Travis."

In the first round, Lewis got in some trouble when Browne landed a series of hard body kicks. The 32-year-old, who was holding his body, told Stann that he wasn’t in any trouble at all and just had to go do something.

“I just gotta do No. 2, that’s all,” Lewis said. “It’s not really hurt from the kick. I just got a boo boo.”

Lewis (18-4, 1 NC) has now won six consecutive fights. After fighting for the second time in a little more than two months, “The Black Beast” is looking for a little time off.

“I feel like I just need some time off,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to hear nothing about not fighting in the next three months. Plus, all the training and all the sex I’ve been getting, my body needs some time off.”

