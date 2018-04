MMA fighter Jarel Askew has knocked out Charlie Johnson with 11 brutal knees to the head.

Fighter KOs opponent with vicious flurry of knees

Askew unleashed the succession of knees to the head of his opponent to win the bout at the Alaska Fighting Championship.

Johnson did remarkably well to stay on his feet for so long.

Askew won the welterweight belt with his victory and improved his professional record to (10-4).

It's not the only big KO we've seen in recent times.