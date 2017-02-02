Hats off: Mundine Sr's unfortunate weigh-in mishap

Tony Mundine has stolen the show at the weigh-in for son Anthony and Danny Green's rematch, getting a little too close to proceedings.

Hats off: Mundine Sr's unfortunate mishap at weigh-in

The tense weigh-in was offset by the humorous mishap, as Tony ventured a peek at Green's official weight.

Green's weight has been a matter of interest all week given he agreed to an 83kg limit for the catchweight fight — seven kilograms lighter than what he usually fights at.

When Green stepped on the scales at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Mundine Sr wasn't about to trust anyone else when it came to checking the official number.

He popped his head right under Green's arm to peek at the scales, but found himself in the firing line when the fighter flexed his muscles for the traditional photo.

As Green lifted his arms above his head he knocked Mundine's hat clean off, sending the 65-year-old scrambling to gather it up.

As it turns out Green just scraped in, weighing in at 82.9kg.

"This is just amazing, look at all the people here, that is what makes this fight so exciting," Green said.

"Choc has got my supporters, I have got my supporters ... that is putting butterflies in my stomach, seeing so many people out here."

Mundine said he was ready to repeat his 2006 win against Green in their only other fight.

"I have done stuff in boxing that has never been done, I'm going to try and attempt that again, doing what I'm about to do with Danny, jumping up all that weight," he said.

"I feel good, I feel strong and I'm ready.

"You should buy tickets or watch ... because this is the last time you are going to see The Man do his thing.

"I'm going to do what no-one thinks is possible, that is impossible by the experts.

"I'm going to show you that what I can do, I can accomplish anything."

with AAP