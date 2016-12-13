Dazed MMA fighter attacks referee

A dazed and confused amateur MMA fighter attempted to take on the referee after copping a brutal kick to the head.

In a worrying example of the effects of concussion, the fighter at Trench Warz 20 thought the referee was his opponent, throwing a number of punches at him before coming to his senses.

The unknown combatant had just received a savage soccer kick to the head before getting back up and continuing his fight with the ref.

The stunned official corralled the young fighter until he realised his mistake, calling an immediate end to the bout.

It's the latest bizarre incident we've seen in the world of combat sports recently: