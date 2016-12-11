Lando Vannata wasn’t the main drawcard at UFC 206 in Toronto but his incredible knockout of John Makdessi certainly left the most lasting impression.

Is this the best KO of the year in the UFC?

Vannata improved his overall record to 9-1 thanks to a brutal headkick that most critics agreed was a strong contender for UFC knockout of the year.

The American was aggressive from the onset of the bout with Makdessi, with both fighters trading blows as they tried to get a feel for one another.

But the Canadian veteran’s fight was over in the first round after he circled the wrong way and copped a textbook spinning wheel kick flush on the chin.

Makdessi dropped the canvas in an instant and the referee immediately called an end to the fight, such was the ferocious nature of the contact.

“It is all over,” the commentator exclaimed.

“Just like that.”