She's back! Rousey stars in spine-tingling UFC 207 promo

Ronda Rousey will make her long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 207 and if this promo is anything to go by she's out for vengeance.

The UFC has released a brand new promo for the December 31 event on TMZ, featuring Rousey ahead of her title fight against Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas.

She doesn't say anything in the promo, but doesn't need to, as we see her circling December 30 (US time) on her calendar and training for the much-anticipated fight.

The 29-year-old lost her previous fight to Holly Holm at UFC 193 last November, which ended her unbeaten streak and also lost her women's bantamweight title.

UFC boss Dana White says the star fighter is in "sick shape" as she prepares for her bout.

Holm lost her title to Meisha Tate at UFC 196 and the latter was beaten by Nunes at UFC 200. Both these fighters were held in Las Vegas and "The Lioness" will defend her title for the first time against Rousey at UFC 207.

"Yeah. It is exciting. Obviously, the return of Ronda is a big deal. She is taken this thing so seriously," White explained, as reported by the UFC's official website.

"Guess what she is weighing right now? 135 lbs," said the UFC president, adding: "She is doing everything she can to keep her weight on. She is in sick shape."

Rousey holds an MMA record of 12-1 and is the favourite for the upcoming clash against the Brazilian, who has lost four of her 17 fights so far in her career.

Rousey, who is also known as "The Rowdy" needed to be consoled after her face-off with Nunes during the UFC 205's weigh-ins in New York. The American fighter stormed off the stage and White earlier admitted the two women fighters were not suppose to speak after the face-off.

with Yahoo Sports