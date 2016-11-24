Conor McGregor's manager says the dual UFC champion could be open to an invitation to jump ship to the WWE.

'If WWE is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it'

"I think it's all about business, man," Audie Attar told ESPN. "If (WWE) is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here.

"Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation."

McGregor sparked a war of words with many of WWE's top stars recently with a remark about them while promoting his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

"For the most part, those WWE guys are p***ies," McGregor said. "To be honest, they're messed up p***ies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock (Lesnar), he got in a fight but at the end of the day he's juiced up to the f***ing eyeballs so how can I respect that?"

He followed that up with a message on Twitter that angered the WWE even further.

Well now he might just get that chance.

The Irishman capped things off with an epic rant at John Cena - one of the WWE's biggest names.

"What's the main guy? John Cena? He's 40 years of age walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and headband talking about no one can see him. You can see him right there -- he's a big fat 40-year-old failed Mr Olympia motherf***er," McGregor said.

"Do you know what I mean? They're dweebs those guys."

But McGregor's disdain for the WWE didn't stop top executive "Triple H" Paul Levesque admitting he would be a huge recruit for them.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man," Levesque said. "He's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure."

McGregor is currently enjoying a break from UFC while he awaits the birth of his first child in May.