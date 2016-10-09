Damian Stasiak said he could feel the moment Davey Grant's arm snapped during a brutal submission move at UFC 204 in Manchester.

UFC fighter breaks opponent's arm with sickening arm bar

Stasiak locked up a sickening arm bar in the third round, forcing Grant to tap out, but not before his best attempts to get himself out of it.

The extra time he spent trying to resist the submission may have caused him some serious damage, with Stasiak revealing he knew he'd broken his opponent's arm.

"I feel his arm break," Stasiak said after the match.

"I feel it go crush, crush, crush."

In the main event, Michael Bisping retained his middleweight title via decision after a brutal bout against Dan Henderson.