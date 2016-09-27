Gabi Garcia has continued her incredible professional MMA career with a dominant victory over former footballer Destanie Yarbrough.

6ft2, 91kg female fighter destroys opponent

Garcia, who fights in Japan's Rizin Fighting Federation, has now won all three of her bouts, largely due to her six-foot-two, 91 kilogram frame.

The giant Brazilian was dominant on the ground against her American opponent, finishing her with a perfectly executed americana.

Garcia is a ten-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion.

However she will be unlikely to compete in the UFC any time soon considering the bantamweight division is 135 lbs, 65 lbs less than what Garcia currently weighs.

Check out Garcia's dominant victory in the video above.

Many predict Garcia has been taking illegal drugs to build up her formidable frame, especially considering testing in the Japanese competition is lax.

Garcia is a massive fan of Cris Cyborg, who recently monstered her opponent at UFC Brasilia.