Paige VanZant announced her return to the Octagon in style, with this brutal switch-kick to the head of Bec Rawlings to claim a second-round TKO in Vancouver.

VanZant floors Aussie with brutal kick

VanZant came out of the blocks in the second round after a slow-paced start catching her Aussie opponent with a perfectly-timed switch-kick, which sent Rawlings to the canvas. VanZant unloaded a flurry of hits until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

VanZant has been out of action since last December following a loss to Rose Namajunas, which saw her compete on Dancing With the Stars where she finished runner-up.

“I danced a little bit more and I got a knockout!” a beaming VanZant said after earning her second TKO victory.

The knockout earned her a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night and after a long absence from the Octagon, she's ready to get her career back on track.

"I want to get on the December card in Sacramento," she said after the bout.

She may well get her another shot at Namajunas, who is looking for her next opponent in December.