Controversial UFC heavyweight and WWE fighter Brock Lesnar has been fined $500 for taking things way too far against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Lesnar punished for vicious assault on Orton

Lesnar not only won his bout with Orton, but completely bashed him, leaving him profusely bleeding, in scenes very rarely seen in the WWE.

While doctors and officials insisted Lesnar leave Orton alone, he refused to stop his onslaught - throwing elbows and punches into his defenseless opponent.

Orton required 10 staples after the assault, while Lesnar's fine of $500 was considered extremely light.

Watch the brutal incident in the video above.