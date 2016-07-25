Warren Thompson was in the ring for just 12 seconds before his night was over at the hands of Zinedine Hameur-Lain.

Kickboxer sends opponent to sleep in just 12 seconds

Hameur-Lain connected with a brutal right hook, sending Thompson to the canvas out cold in their Glory 32 Light-Heavyweight Tournament bout.

From the video, you can clearly see Thompson is knocked out before he even hits the canvas, with the referee calling the fight off soon after.

Even better than the punch was the call from commentator Mauro Ranallo, who hilariously bellowed “WHAT A KNOCKOUT, MAMA MIA!” as Thompson hit the deck.