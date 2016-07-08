WARNING: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing.

Most disgusting victory celebration of all time?

UFC fighter Pedro Munhoz has delivered what could be the weirdest post-fight celebration ever with a 'bloody' disgusting act.

The Brazilian mixed martial arts star had just defeated Russell Doane via submission in the opening round of their Fight Night clash in Las Vegas when he jumped on top of the Octagon.

Munhoz had blood pouring from a gash in his forehead, so he wiped both his hands in his blood and licked his fingers.

"That was amazing, an amazing feeling," said Munhoz. We'll take your word for it.

Incredibly, it was the fifth consecutive submission to start the night.