Fighter’s gutwrenching reaction to opponent’s drugs violation

If fight fans were devastated that Jon Jones was pulled from UFC 200 because of a failed drugs test, it was nothing compared to his opponent Daniel Cormier.

In the latest episode of “UFC Embedded” footage shows the moment the light-heavyweight champion was told his main event bout with Jones was being called off because of a potential doping violation.

And Cormier was understandably heartbroken.

On the verge of tears, he struggles to fathom the gravity of what Dana White has just told him, before pleading with the UFC boss to let the fight go ahead.

"I trained so hard," Cormier lamented after hearing the news. "Like is there anything I can do? I'll sign a release and we can just fight."

White tells Cormier that’s not a possibility and offers him his sincerest apologies, but it does little to console the clearly shattered fighter.