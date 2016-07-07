Wrestler’s beautiful moment with young cancer survivor

Wrestler John Cena has given a young cancer survivor an experience he’ll treasure forever, after inviting the young boy to join him in the ring at WWE Raw in Columbus, Ohio.

Cena spotted the sign young Isaac was holding in the crowd that read, "I am a pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant survivor."

Without hesitating the wrestling superstar whisked the boy into the ring and paid him a heartwarming tribute to the thousands of fans in attendance.

"I always preach the motto 'Never Give Up.' It's one thing to talk about it, but it's another thing to do it."

"I wanted to make Isaac's Independence Day by giving him a moment of what it's like to be a WWE superstar," Cena said.

As far as Fourth of July celebrations go, this one’s going to take some topping for young Isaac.