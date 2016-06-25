MMA fighter stuns opponent with brutal one-punch KO

Michael Chandler has produced a stunning contender for knockout of the year, claiming the Bellator lightweight belt in spectacular fashion.
The American fighter floored opponent Patricky Freire 2 minutes and 14 seconds inside the first round with a humongous right hand, his first punch of the fight.
"It feels so great," Chandler said after the fight.
"I had a great opportunity here. I can't wait to defend this thing. I'm getting better every single day. I want to be the best in the world. I would love to step in here and be his Huckleberry. I do have some unfinished business with Josh Thomson, but those are both fights I want."
The incredible KO earned him his second Bellator championship belt, and a new legion of fans.
How does it compare to these other contender for knockout of the year?