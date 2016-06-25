MMA fighter stuns opponent with brutal one-punch KO

Michael Chandler has produced a stunning contender for knockout of the year, claiming the Bellator lightweight belt in spectacular fashion.

The American fighter floored opponent Patricky Freire 2 minutes and 14 seconds inside the first round with a humongous right hand, his first punch of the fight.

"It feels so great," Chandler said after the fight.

Today wouldn’t be so sweet if the last months weren’t so hard. Hats off to Patricky. Love & thanks to God, my family, & my fans. #DYNAMITE2 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 25, 2016

"I had a great opportunity here. I can't wait to defend this thing. I'm getting better every single day. I want to be the best in the world. I would love to step in here and be his Huckleberry. I do have some unfinished business with Josh Thomson, but those are both fights I want."

The incredible KO earned him his second Bellator championship belt, and a new legion of fans.

