Female fighter Valerie Letourneau learnt last week that turning her back on an opponent was a painful mistake to make when she was pummeled by Joanne Calderwood at UFC Fight Night 89.

Fighter blames wardrobe malfunction for inexplicable error

Now it seems a wardrobe malfunction was behind the bizarre turn of events.

“My only problem during the fight is that my bra literally slipped under my breasts. This is why I stared, embarrassed, at the referee, and I have no idea what Jojo told me, but I had to keep fighting,” Letourneau said.

Letourneau wheeled away backwards after copping what looked to be a kick in the chest, but with her back turned and the referee letting the bout go on, Calderwood landed a series of painful blows to the body and face of her opponent before the fight was eventually stopped.

At the time the commentators assumed she must have been hurt by a shot to the body, but the fighter reacted angrily to that speculation on social media afterwards.

“I want to clarify something, my daughter told me what the commentators were saying during the fight, and I felt insulted,” Letourneau wrote.

“I have been practising martial arts for 17 years, so I have no problem taking hits to the chest. It is the rule, and it isn’t worse than a low kick!

“Guys, would you be able to keep fighting without being distracted if one of your nuts was slipping out of your shorts? Anyway, it does not excuse my defeat, but I wanted to clarify this part of the fight!”