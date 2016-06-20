Female fighter pummeled after turning back during fight

If there’s a golden rule in UFC fighting it’s probably that you should never turn your back on an opponent, as one female fighter found out the hard way.

Woman pummeled after turning back during fight

Joanne Calderwood had just landed another blow on Valerie Letourneau at UFC Fight Night 89 when the Canadian woman spun around in pain.

But the referee failed to step in and stop the action, meaning Calderwood went in for the knockout blow.

“I was just doing my job. I didn’t see the referee there to stop it so I just followed in with it,” Calderwood said.

The Scottish native then landed a series of brutal blows to Letourneau’s body and face while she wasn’t looking, before common sense prevailed and the fight was stopped.