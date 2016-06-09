Brutal bout results in six-month bans for both fighters

Dong Hyun Kim and Polo Reyes won 'Fight of the Night' at UFC 199, but their medical suspensions reveal the true cost for two battered warriors.

Fighters out six months after incredibly brutal bout

Their fight went to three rounds and was a straight up brawl that was only decided midway through the final round with Reyes' crunching right hand knocking out Kim.

The UFC has announced its medical suspensions following the event in Las Vegas, with Kim and reyes both hit with six-month lay-offs.

Here is the wording of their suspensions:

Polo Reyes: 180 days with no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fractures to both hands and right elbow and suspended 45 days with 30 days contact for hard bout.

Dong Hyun Kim: 180 days with no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left nose, 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for right eye laceration and suspended 45 days with 30 days contact for knockout.

Also receiving a six-month lay-off is Hector Lombard, who was victim to a sickening elbow from 45-year-old Dan Henderson:

Luke Rockhold, who was knocked out by Michael Bisping in the main event, can't fight for 45 days.