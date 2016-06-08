Kimbo Slice had congestive heart failure, a mass on his liver and was being prepared to be flown to Cleveland where he could be placed on an organ donor list in order to receive a heart transplant, according to a report in a South Florida newspaper.

New, shocking details of Kimbo Slice's death

The Bellator MMA fighter, who rose to fame in the previous decade as a street brawler whose videos garnered millions of views on YouTube, died Tuesday in a Margate, Florida, hospital at 42.

The Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that Slice, whose birth name was Kevin Ferguson, had been admitted to Northwest Medical Center on June 3, complaining of abdominal pain, shortness of breath and nausea.

He had been on a ventilator in intensive care. Doctors were preparing to send him to Cleveland where he could have gotten a heart transplant, the newspaper said. It said he had no history of drug usage and that the death did not come due to trauma or foul play.