Aussie fighter KO'd by sickening soccer kick to the head

Australian MMA fighter Rob Lisita was on the receiving end of one of the most violent knock outs you'll ever see at ONE Championship 43 in Thailand.

Any fight that ends in just six seconds is bound to be brutal, but this was more extreme than most.

Russia's Timofey Nastyukhin took on Lisita in a featherweight bout on Friday night and it was a one-sided contest to say the least.

A right-left combination from Nastyukhin floored Lisita before the Russian finished the Aussie off with a sickening soccer-style kick to the head.

Lisita appeared to be unconscious before the kick, with the referee rushing in to call off the fight.

Don't like to see fighters ever get hurt but Nastyukhin had @robertlisita asleep before his head hit the mat. Soccer kicks were insurance. — Ali Mokdad (@mmaranter) May 27, 2016

Wirawan's KO of Chan Heng was 0:06 too but Nastyukhin's was way more dramatic. One of most shocking finishes I've ever seen to a fight. — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) May 27, 2016

Timofey Nastyukhin is now responsible for probably 2 of the 5 most violent KO's in ONE history. That's an accomplishment. — caposa (@GrabakaHitman) May 27, 2016

Kicking an opponent who is on the ground is illegal in the UFC and many other promotions because of their extremely dangerous nature.

Mookie Alexander of MMA website Bloody Elbow described the KO as an act of "pure violence".