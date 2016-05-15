The woman dubbed the scariest female fighter in the world took just 80 seconds to win her UFC 198 bout against an over-matched Leslie Smith.

Cyborg registers stunning KO victory in UFC debut

Cris "Cyborg" Justino registered a stunning TKO victory in front of a vocal home crowd in Brazil, living up to the hype in her first official UFC fight.

Cyrborg hit Smith with a flurry of kicks and punches before sending her to the mat early in the first round.

A bevvy of hammer fists forced the referee to stop the fight, sparking wild scenes of jubilation.

Her comprehensive victory opens the door for future superfights against big names such as Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm.

She had never previously been scheduled in the UFC due to her weight class at 145 pounds not being represented by the promotion.

However concessions were made to allow a 140 pound fight so she could finally make her Octagon debut, and boy was it worth it.