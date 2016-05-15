UFC fighter attacks fan in violent ring entrance

American welterweight Matt Brown went up against Brazilian crowd favourite Demian Maia at UFC 198, and things got very hostile before the bout.
Brown was hit by fans three times as he made his way to the ring, lashing out on the third occasion when a spectator grabbed his head.
He appeared to throw a punch at the fan before being pulled away by security.
The Brazilians were understandably upset after Brown flipped them the bird at his pre-fight weigh-in.
His day only got worse, tapping out midway through the third round for his 14th professional loss.