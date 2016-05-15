News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alvarez withdraws from Golovkin megafight
Alvarez withdraws from Golovkin megafight

UFC fighter attacks fan in violent ring entrance

7Sport /

American welterweight Matt Brown went up against Brazilian crowd favourite Demian Maia at UFC 198, and things got very hostile before the bout.

UFC fighter attacks fan in violent ring entrance

UFC fighter attacks fan in violent ring entrance

Brown was hit by fans three times as he made his way to the ring, lashing out on the third occasion when a spectator grabbed his head.

He appeared to throw a punch at the fan before being pulled away by security.



The Brazilians were understandably upset after Brown flipped them the bird at his pre-fight weigh-in.

Image: Getty

His day only got worse, tapping out midway through the third round for his 14th professional loss.


Back To Top