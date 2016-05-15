American welterweight Matt Brown went up against Brazilian crowd favourite Demian Maia at UFC 198, and things got very hostile before the bout.

UFC fighter attacks fan in violent ring entrance

Brown was hit by fans three times as he made his way to the ring, lashing out on the third occasion when a spectator grabbed his head.

He appeared to throw a punch at the fan before being pulled away by security.

I knew it was gonna be a dangerous walk into the octagon for Matt Brown after flipping off the crowd. Got hit 3 times walking in 😳 — Dana White (@danawhite) May 15, 2016

The Brazilians were understandably upset after Brown flipped them the bird at his pre-fight weigh-in.

His day only got worse, tapping out midway through the third round for his 14th professional loss.