UFC fighter shows off horror finger injury

UFC debutant Josh Emmett has won instant respect by winning his first bout despite having badly broken his finger and having his bone poking out of the skin.

The fighter was reluctant to use his left hand in the later parts of the bout, and that was justified afterwards when he raised his hand to the camera to reveal a horrific injury.

Emmett won accolades from UFC boss Dana White who congratulated him on Twitter.

Josh Emmett is from Team Alpha Male.@UrijahFaber has been all over me about this kid and he took the fight on 4 days notice, broke his finger and still won!! Welcome to the @UFC, congrats kid!" White wrote.

