Former Harry Potter bully is now an MMA fighter

A former Harry Potter bad guy has completed a stunning career transformation, debuting as a UFC fighter over the weekend with a unanimous decision victory.

Josh Herdman grew up playing Gregory Goyle, a Slytherin bully and Draco Malfoy's right-hand man, in the Harry Potter series.

Now he's bullying people inside the Octagon, thanks to some amazing Japanese jujitsu skills.

"(I've been) training traditional Japanese jujitsu for nearly five years and (hold) a shodan black belt," he told the Daily Mirror.

However Herdman hasn't given up hope of a return to the big screen.

"I haven't fallen out of love with (acting)," he said.

"I still have an agent and still go for auditions. It's just a little bit like playing the lottery for a living.

"I don't see it so much as a career change; I am passionate about both acting and fighting."