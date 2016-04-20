In the early hours of Wednesday morning (Australian time), Conor McGregor tweeted to his 1.5 million followers: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

UFC stars call McGregor's retirement 'bullsh*t'

It later emerged that the Irishman's tweet was in response to the UFC pulling him from their upcoming UFC 200 event, as punishment for his failure to make promotional appearances.

However numerous UFC stars, and experts, saw McGregor's announcement as an attempt at attention seeking.

"I think it’s bullshit," rising Aussie star Rob Whittaker told News Corp.

"We’ll see what comes of it but ... yeah."

Meanwhile Cowboy Cerrone was scathing in his response.

I sought it. Just another stunt to get people to talk about his bitch ass https://t.co/U9Tww5KPh4 — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) April 19, 2016

No jokes here. Just don't think it's true https://t.co/jwBv7tRUda — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) April 19, 2016

McGregor was allegedly approached by a journalist during after training in Iceland and asked to verify his retirement tweet.

His response: “No, I'm retired. F**k interviews”