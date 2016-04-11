Boxer 'accidentally' hits opponent below the belt

Arthur Abraham copped a nasty below the belt punch from Gilberto Ramirez in their WBO super middleweight title fight.

Boxer 'accidentally' hits opponet below the belt

Midway through the fifth round of the Las Vegas fight, Ramirez threw a wild attempted left upper cut that didn't quite go to plan, landing right where it hurts.

Abraham immediately backed away, winced and grabbed his shorts, clearly in discomfort.

The fight was stopped momentarily to allow Abraham to gather himself, but Ramirez went on to win by unanimous decision to become the first Mexican to be crowned a super middleweight champion.

