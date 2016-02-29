Anderson Silva has questioned the validity of his defeat to Michael Bisping at Fight Night 84 in London.

Was Silva robbed of victory against Bisping?

The day after his controversial loss, the Brazilian said: "If you can't win in one way, they find a way to take it from you. Sometimes thinks are like in Brazil. Totally corrupted."

UFC President Dana White shared his belief.

"I have to watch it again there was so much craziness going on after the flying knee.

"But I believe that I had it even going into the fifth round and whoever wins the fifth round won the fight. And I thought that Anderson Silva won."

All three judges had Bisping narrowly edging the fight 48-47.

Lightweight fighter John Makdessi tweeted his support of Silva:

Horrible as a fighter this brings #mma sport back 10yrs. Mma judging is very bad. @SpiderAnderson #ufclondon — John Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) February 27, 2016

However Fox Sports' Karyn Bryant agreed with the decision.

I will say this: I think Anderson could have won, but he just didn't commit to trying hard enough. His skill is still there tho. #UFCLondon — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) February 27, 2016

Props definitely due to @bisping tonight! He never stopped pushing forward, fought every round fully committed. #UFCLondon — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) February 27, 2016

The fight took a bizarre turn at the end of the third round when Silva landed a brutal knee to Bisping's face and proceeded to celebrate victory despite the referee not ending the bout.

The defeat is now Silva's third consecutive loss and takes his overall record to 33-7, while Bisping has won the same number in succession to take his career to 28-7.