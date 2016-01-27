Mark Hunt is one of the most feared men in the UFC.

Kid takes body shot from Mark Hunt, laughs it off

He has 21 career knockouts with the likes of Antonio Silva and Roy Nelson on the receiving end of his power.

So freely offering yourself up to take a body shot from 'The Super Samoan' probably isn't a great idea, but that's exactly what Queenslander Emiliano 'Noodles' Rivera did recently.

And he not only lived to tell the tale, he hardly even flinched, laughing off the thunderous hit as if it was nothing.

Hunt might be swinging with his less-dominant left hand, but he appears to put everything into the blow.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who shared the video on his Facebook page, was astounded at 'Noodles' feat.

"That is insane. The stuff of nightmares," Rogan wrote. "Nothing scarier than a guy that can laugh off a full power Mark Hunt body shot."

'Noodles' is the nephew of veteran Aussie fighter John Wayne Parr. Perhaps we'll see him competing near the level his famous uncle reached.