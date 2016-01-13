Conor McGregor's shot at history confirmed

The worst kept secret in combat sports was confirmed on Tuesday when the UFC announced that featherweight champion Conor McGregor will challenge Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC 197 for the lightweight title on March 5 at the MGM Grand.

Conor McGregor's shot at history conrifmed

Holly Holm will make the first defense of the women's bantamweight title she won from Ronda Rousey in November at UFC 193 when she faces former Strikeforce challenger Miesha Tate.

Bleacher Report first reported the news last week, though UFC officials would not confirm it, insisting it was not completed.

But the deal was finalised on Tuesday and the none-too-shocking announcement was made. A news conference will be held in Las Vegas next week.

The big news is McGregor's bid to become the first man in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously. Randy Couture held the heavyweight title on two occasions and the light heavyweight belt on three, but never at the same time.

B.J. Penn held the welterweight and lightweight titles, but also at separate points.

McGregor stopped Chad Mendes in the second round of UFC 189 on July 11 in Las Vegas to win the interim featherweight belt, then knocked out long-reigning champion Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 194 on Dec. 12 to win the full title.

He said at the news conference following that bout that he wanted to try for the lightweight title and then defend both of them. UFC president Dana White agreed to that plan last week.

More from Cagewriter