Ronda Rousey will once again don the pages of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but this time, she's going to bare all...sort of.

Ronda Rousey wearing nothing but paint for Sports Illustrated

No, SI isn't going the route of Playboy or Hustler, but is featuring a line-up of swimsuit models wearing nothing but body paint in its 2016 issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor M.J. Day teased Rousey's inclusion in the body paint feature, posting a photo of her, as yet unidentified, body painted posterior to Instagram with the hashtag #instabooty. On Thursday, the magazine confirmed Rousey's participation.

"Back for her second year, Ronda Rousey will join an elite club of body-painted swimsuit models in the 2016 SI Swimsuit issue. Yep, you read that right. Ronda will wearing NOTHING BUT PAINT on the pages of our magazine next month," read an SI post on Thursday.

MORE: Rousey set to wear Aussie-made body paint swimsuit

Rousey was also one of the athlete models in the 2015 Swimsuit Issue.

On Wednesday night, UFC president Dana White confirmed that bantamweight Holly Holm, who upset Rousey at UFC 193, would take another fighter before she has to face Rousey again in a rematch.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.