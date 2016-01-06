Ronda Rousey to host Saturday Night Live

In a move that cements her A-list celebrity status, UFC superstar Ronda Rousey will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Jan. 23, the network announced.

Rousey will become just the third fighter, following ex-boxing middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler and former undisputed heavyweight champion George Foreman, to host the show. Rousey, 28, will be the first mixed martial artist to host the iconic series.

According to NBC Sports' website, 24 athletes have hosted the show previously. They include some of the biggest names from the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Among those who have hosted are legendary names such as Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion, who on Monday was chosen as Yahoo Sports' MMA Personality of the Year, has appeared in the movies "The Expendables 3," "Furious 7" and "Entourage."

She is set to star in the remake of the cult classic "Roadhouse" with filming expected to begin sometime in the first half of the year. A movie based on her best-selling autobiography is being developed and she is scheduled to play herself.

Rousey, who is the UFC's biggest draw, lost her title to Holly Holm on Nov. 14 in Melbourne, in a monumental upset. No future fight has been scheduled for her.

