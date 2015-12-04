Retired boxing champ Floyd Mayweather has a new pet, just in time for Christmas!

Floyd Mayweather gets a pet tiger...because Floyd Mayweather

In the ultimate Mike Tyson move, Mayweather is now the owner of this adorable tiger....Yep, he owns a tiger.

We've seen some extravagance from Mayweather in the past, from carrying a bag of $1 million cash, to his insane car collection, but this one might just take the cake.

Posting this image to Instagram, he wrote:

I want to thank my family @themoneyteamrussia here in Moscow, Russia for the hospitality & my early Christmas present, a rare & exotic tiger from India. Any suggestions for a name for this two-month old, female tiger? #Moscow #Russia